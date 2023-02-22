DENTON — Caroline County Council of Arts hosted a Black History Celebration Saturday, Feb. 18, with activities at the Foundry and the nearby Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore that drew a crowd of people to Denton. Author Dawn Wayman read from her new children’s book and then had a question and answer session.
At FACES, there was cultural collage making with artist Yolanda Acree. With an astute sense of design and storytelling, she wielded a pair of scissors and took images out of magazines like Essence and personal photographs to make highly personal images of identity and family lineage.
Also at FACES, textile works by Black Eastern Shore artists were on display.
There was soul food, prepared by Chef Jameyra, and music, by Teran Goldsborough on the keys with church-infused jazz arrangements. This event was supported by the Downtown Denton Main Street and the Maryland State Arts Council. All of this was free to the public.
Nicole Fisher, board member of Carolyn County Arts Council, said, “I am excited about showcasing our local artists and making sure we are having more people come through the Foundry and the FACES building and seeing all of the wonderful art on display here. I am also excited about making sure we are doing more outreach to diversify and make our offerings more inclusive. ... we have an idea, and people say, ‘go for it.’ So that is a really powerful message.”
Former Town Council member Doncella Wilson was also excited about the offerings at CCCA.
“Caroline County is doing things. To bring unity to the community with the Arts Council working and all the different organizations coming together and I think it is about bringing unity to Caroline County. It is a shifting atmosphere,” Wilson said.
Wayman, a Caroline County native, read from her first book, “Malcolm Who Will You Be?”
“It is about a young boy who is exploring what his future might look like. He is talking to his aunt and questioning all the possibilities that his future could offer,” she said.
Wayman said she had been in a writing group and she brought the idea for the book to them around COVID time and they encouraged her and said you have a good skeleton. So she wrote it.
“It took me a whole year to write up the content and work with an illustrator to put the book together visually. I wanted to provide a story that showed a young Black boy that was eager and excited about his future and affirmed him and noted several figures in Black history. I have Thurgood Marshall; Leland Melvin the astronaut; Spike Lee and lesser known filmmaker Julie Dash; Sherrilyn Ifill. Steph Curry; Lisa Leslies. I tried to mix it with modern figures and traditional ones,” Wayman said.
She also said that it is a process of inspiring one generation to the next with all of the arts and history and uplifting them with what is possible for them.
Karen Greene, Rise Tie Dye creator, said she wants her line of tie died sweatshirts and pants to “be a positivity line. The sunrise (logo) is to represent to rise above anything you’re going through in life. You can reach me on Facebook. I do everything myself, so each piece is very original.”
She makes dark brown tie-dyed sweatshirts and sweatpants.
Thinking about Black History Month, she said, “I think my ancestors would be proud. Me being a creative person that I am, I think my grandmother would be proud. Caroline County is changing. People are expressing themselves and are more open and unapologetically themselves.”
One participant in the collage workshop at FACES was really finding her groove.
Arleeta Gross, who participating in Acree’s collage workshop, said, “It’s the power of the Black women. Look how far we have come as Black women. I have a lot of pictures from my mother’s side and my father’s side. This is history in my hands. The power of image is strong. This collage might be a new thing for me. I like it.”
