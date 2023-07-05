CCCA presents Mark Grande Scholarship

Mark Grande Scholarship recipient Brian Gross, left, accepts the award check from Caroline County Council of Arts Executive Firector Nicholas Tindall.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DENTON — The Caroline County Council of Arts is pleased to announce Brian Gross as the recent recipient of the annual Mark Grande Scholarship, awarded to a qualifying Caroline County junior or senior high school student who is pursuing a higher education in the arts.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.