CCCA presents Mark Grande Scholarship

DENTON — The Caroline County Council of Arts is pleased to announce Brian Gross as the recent recipient of the annual Mark Grande Scholarship, awarded to a qualifying Caroline County junior or senior high school student who is pursuing a higher education in the arts.
Gross is a graduating senior at Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg. His passion and specialization in the digital arts has been fostered by CRHS arts instructor Victoria Donovan, who also is facilitator for the National Art Honor Society local chapter of which Gross is a member. CCCA has awarded $3,000 to go toward tuition for his enrollment in the Delaware College of Arts and Design in Wilmington, Delaware, beginning Fall 2023.
CCCA is also proud to have donated $250 to the Colonel Richardson High School Boosters Band organization, as part of a fundraising activity with the recent Caroline Jazz Fest at Cow Barn in Ridgely — organized and produced by the Caroline County Council of Arts. Caroline County Public Schools Musical Instructor Thomas Cheezum, other instructors, and the 40-piece high school student band performed at the Jazz Fest to much excitement and enthusiasm of attendees on Saturday, May 13.
For more information about the Caroline County Council of Arts, including calendar of upcoming classes and events, visit www.carolinearts.org. Caroline County Council of Arts is located at The Foundry, 401 Market St. in Denton, with open gallery hours from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
