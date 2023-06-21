DENTON — Two administrative appointments for the 2023-2024 school year were approved by the Caroline County Board of Education at the May meeting.
Lindsay Grow was appointed assistant principal at Denton Elementary School. Grow is currently the instructional technology teacher specialist for CCPS, and a former classroom teacher in Talbot County. She has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, a Master’s in Educational Technology with a concentration in Digital Learning and Teaching, and is certified in Educational Leadership. Grow is also an Apple and Adobe certified teacher and coach.
Elizabeth Tuttle was appointed supervisor of special education. Tuttle is currently an assistant principal for Dorchester County Public Schools and was previously employed by Montgomery County Public Schools in various positions including special education teacher, special education team leader, program specialist and coordinator, and French teacher. She has a Bachelor’s degree in French and a Master’s in Education and Instructional Technology. Tuttle holds certifications in several areas including School Administration, Special Education, and English to Speakers of Other Languages.
Additionally, two appointments not requiring Board approval have been announced:
Melissa Mulligan has been appointed supervisor of data and research. Mulligan is currently the supervisor of instruction for K-12 mathematics and has been employed by CCPS since 1999. She was a math teacher at Colonel Richardson Middle School and North Caroline High School, assistant principal at NCHS, and subsequently held various coordinator and supervisory positions. Mulligan holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mathematics and is pursuing a Ph.D in Instructional Leadership. She earned her National Board Certification in 2005 and is also certified in Administration.
Nicole VonDenBosch has been appointed supervisor of instruction for mathematics and instructional technology. VonDenBosch is currently the principal at Colonel Richardson High School, a position she has held since 2019. Prior to CRHS, VonDenBosch was principal at Lockerman Middle School and Federalsburg Elementary School, was assistant principal at Denton Elementary School, and was a math resource teacher at elementary schools in Denton, Federalsburg and Preston. She has a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education, a Master’s in School Administration, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership. In addition, she holds certification in Administration and Superintendency.
These appointments are effective as of July 5.
Superintendent Derek L. Simmons said, “The Board and I extend our appreciation to Ms. Grow, Ms. Mulligan and Dr. VonDenBosch for embracing new challenges in their careers with Caroline, and we enthusiastically welcome Ms. Tuttle to the Caroline family. I look forward to working with each of them in their new roles and helping to ensure a smooth transition for students and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.