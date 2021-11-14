CENTREVILLE — The leaves are turning, and the temps are dropping. Thanksgiving is around the corner and then that special time of year is here! As 2021 Holiday Season, approaches Queen Anne’s Chorale is pleased to announce two concerts: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5,, at the Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road (Route 213).
The theme is “A Family Christmas” with selections that will delight the child in everyone. In addition to seasonal favorites that families will enjoy, there will be the traditional audience sing-along and a light reception afterward.
Chorale singers have been working hard and are excited to offer a live concert to the community. The large sanctuary at the church will enable audience members plenty of space for social distancing.
A running theme in “A Family Christmas” is the song “Jingle Bells.” Almost every piece is either based on or quotes “Jingle Bells.” Attendees will be invited to respond each time it is heard. One particular number cleverly combines “Jingle Bells” with familiar themes from Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker. Children will especially love “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Christmas Time is Here” from the respective seasonal animated features. “A Family Christmas” is sure to put attendees in the holiday spirit!
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased in advance or at the door, with children through high school age admitted free.
Queen Anne’s Chorale is supported in part through grants from the United Way of Queen Anne’s County, the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council.
