CAMBRIDGE — Experience the extraordinary power of storytelling through the narratives of Harriet Tubman’s journeys and those who have been inspired by her. To celebrate Harriet Tubman Day, the new Beacon of Hope sculpture will be the scene for music, stories and reminiscences that connect, inspire and engage.
The program, sponsored by Alpha Genesis Community Development Corp. and the Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center, will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and is free and open to the public. The location for this occasion is especially appropriate — the new Beacon of Hope sculpture of Harriet Tubman that was just unveiled last fall at the Dorchester County Courthouse, 206 High Street, Cambridge. In case of rain, the event will be held inside at the Harriet Tubman Museum, 424 Race Street, Cambridge.
The schedule features musical storyteller Walter Jones, an engaging storyteller and musician, who will perform at the sculpture. Jones is a performing arts educator, certified special educator and children’s minister. He is a graduate of Yale University and Howard University Divinity School.
The day will also include Stories in the Stones, where each of the inscribed pavers at the sculpture has a story and a personal connection to Harriet Tubman.
There will also be an opportunity to hear from our next generation, in their own words, as young authors read from their Harriet Tubman inspired book, “Discovering Harriet: Harriet’s Journey Home.” Students from Dorchester County wrote and illustrated the book to share the story of the community’s effort to commission and create the sculpture in Cambridge.
Harriet Tubman Day is officially observed in the United States on March 10 to commemorate the anniversary of her passing on that day in 1913. The new Harriet Tubman sculpture where the events will take place is at the location of Tubman’s first rescue — of her niece Kessiah Bowley — and is rich in symbolism that specifically reflects Tubman’s connection to Dorchester County. The sculpture was unveiled in September to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Tubman’s birth.
