ROCK HALL — With COVID-19 restrictions and mandates lifted and metrics improving statewide, many Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays will go on, though some are a little different this year.
There will be several events and displays across Kent County to celebrate Independence Day.
• Great Oak Yacht Club will be hosting a Dinghy Poker Run on Saturday, July 3 at 1 p.m. Registration is required to participate.
• Rock Hall will be hosting a parade on Main Street on July 3 at 10 a.m.
• The American Legion in Rock Hall will be hosting a pit beef and turkey drive thru on July 3 at 10:30 a.m. in Rock Hall. The drive thru will continue until food runs out.
• Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department will have a 30-minute fireworks display over the harbor on July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
• Great Oak Yacht Club will have a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
There are also events surrounding the Kent County area.
• On Friday, July 2 the Town of Centreville will have its family fun event and fireworks at 6 p.m. in the Queen Anne’s County High School bus loop. The event is free and will include a slide, obstacle course, batting cage, and petting zoo. Food vendors will also be present. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. in the field across from QACHS.
• Newark, Del.’s Freedom Fireworks display will be held at the University of Delaware Athletic Complex on July 2 at 9:15 p.m. Attendees will have to view the show from their vehicle. There will be no lawn or grass viewing areas, the event page on the Newark website states.
• Queen Anne’s County will also be hosting their annual fireworks and family fun celebration at the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center on July 4 at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. There will be activities for children, including bounce houses and face painting.
• Middletown, Del. will host a fireworks display on July 4 at Silver Lake Park. Silver Lake Park will be closed and attendees should watch the display “from their homes, vehicles or safely-distanced areas,” according to Middletown’s website.
The Smyrna-Clayton fireworks display will launch on July 4 from James T. Vaughn Se. Little League Park.
Parking will be available at Smyrna High School and Smyrna Middle School.
Food trucks will be present at the high school.
Party Fowl will perform before the fireworks.
The Smyrna-Clayton Independence Day parade will be on Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 a.m., starting at Smyrna Elementary School.
The parade will end at George Wright Jr. Municipal Park.
The American Legion in Dover will host a parade on July 4 at 7 p.m.
There will be a fireworks display at Legislative Mall following the parade.
