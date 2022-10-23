Celebrating 100 years

ROCK HALL — On Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, a birthday celebration was held at The Mainstay in Rock Hall — a private gathering in celebration of the 100th birthday of Cynthia VanCleve Ramsey. In attendance were over 70 friends, relatives and admirers of a woman who has been a relentless supporter of the arts, music, and the local restaurant scene for decades.
Dick Durham performed some of his inimitable musical stylings on the piano, including a “Waltz for Cynthia,” written especially in her honor. He also played a fabulous rendition of a medley from “West Side Story” that brought the audience to its feet. Cynthia has been attending Durham’s performances for 50 years.
Some of the things Cynthia is renowned for locally are her regular attendance at the National Music Festival, where she usually goes to every performance, including many of the daily rehearsals; any Mainstay shows she can get someone to drive her to; her monthly French Club lunches at the Country Club; dinners of catfish from Ford’s Seafood in Rock Hall; Camera Club meetings and WCall classes at the college; Aquafit exercise classes for seniors; and anywhere in Chestertown there is a buffet, including First Fridays and RiverArts events.
In years past she regularly drove with friends to the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, to attend the ballet, concerts and plays. She traveled all over the world as a “Roads Scholar” and made a trip to Peru with her college-aged granddaughter Rosie.
She graduated from Vassar College in 1944 (one of her classmates attended the party) and served as a WAC during World War II. She received her MA from Middlebury College in Vermont and taught Spanish in Wilmington, Delaware, and in Easton for 40 years and is remembered fondly by her former Spanish students to this day, one of whom attended the party.
This might read like an obituary, but she is still alive and going strong! She attributes her long life to her daily games of ping pong with her sons, John, Ted and Bob.
It was a fabulous night, and she especially enjoyed the buffet.
