Celebrating 100 years

Cynthia VanCleve Ramsey of Rock Hall celebrates her 100th birthday.

 Derrika Baughman

ROCK HALL — On Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, a birthday celebration was held at The Mainstay in Rock Hall — a private gathering in celebration of the 100th birthday of Cynthia VanCleve Ramsey. In attendance were over 70 friends, relatives and admirers of a woman who has been a relentless supporter of the arts, music, and the local restaurant scene for decades.

