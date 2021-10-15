CENTREVILLE — For the past 10 years, the words “Centreville fall festival” meant just one thing – Centreville Day. After a 727 day hiatus due to the pandemic, Centreville Day is coming back with all the fun and creativity that families have grown to expect over the past decade plus a few new surprises.
This year’s event will be will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, on Lawyers Row and Broadway (both closed to traffic) and the front and back lawn of the historic Queen Anne’s County Courthouse. The event is free. Food and other vendor items are available for purchase.
Centreville Day is a Town of Centreville event that is planned and executed by a group of community volunteers in coordination with the Centreville Main Street program, and is made possible through the support of corporate sponsors. At press time, Centreville Day event corporate sponsors include: Queenstown Bank; Shore United Bank; Rosendale Realty; Cal Gray III; Davis Moore Shearon & Associates, LLC; Kent School; Lane Engineering, LLC; Queen Anne’s County Library; and Wye River Upper School.
“We are thrilled that Centreville Day is back this year, and it may turn out to be the best one yet,” said Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street manager. “Volunteers are carefully thinking through how to best execute with safety in mind. Guests who attended Centreville Day in previous years may notice some changes that encourage social distancing and implementation of COVID-19 protocols, but we’ve added a whole new interactive program area on Broadway. Adding Broadway to our event footprint accomplishes two things – it allows us to spread out a little more while providing space for new exciting activities we think our guests will really enjoy,” she added.
New interactive features on Broadway
In addition to the ever-popular Kids Zone, Idol talent show, pumpkin bowling and pumpkin painting, a new program area called “Scary Games on Broadway” is making its Centreville Day debut with diverse games for kids of all ages. Decorated with a Halloween theme, this new fun zone will host free activities like a Pac-Man tournament, the Centreville version of “Candy Land” with a giant game board on the street, arcade games, and more.
Other Centreville Day event features include final judging for the “Great Centreville Cookie” contest (entry deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 19) and more than 30 vendors, representing businesses, community organizations, and food vendors.
To learn more about Centreville Day or to request a vendor application or contest forms, contact Carol D’Agostino, Main Street manager, at 410-758-1180, ext. 17 or mainstreet@townofcentreville.org.
