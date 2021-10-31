CENTREVILLE – After nearly two years off the block thanks to the pandemic, Centreville Day returned to the county seat Saturday, Oct. 23 for its tenth annual event.

Held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lawyers Row and Broadway, as well as the lawn of the historic Queen Anne’s County Courthouse, members of the community and beyond were invited to participate in an afternoon of family-fueled fun, reconnect with their neighbors and meet local vendors.

There were an estimated 1,200 people in attendance.

In addition to some of the event’s traditional activities – including the Kids Zone, the Centreville Idol talent show, and the cookie baking competition – new attractions included the “Scary Games on Broadway” exhibit, in which Broadway was lined with Halloween-themed activities, games and competitions, and the debut of “Centrevilleland,” a game similar to “Candy Land” but themed around the town of Centreville.

