Centreville newcomer Kiara Vos performed “Out There,” Quasimodo’s hopeful ballad from Disney’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” for Centreville Idol, which she went on to win. “It’s an odd song for a girl to sing,” Vos said. “But lyrically, it’s where I am in my life.”
Newly elected Centreville Town Council member Eric Johnson instructs kids on how to play “Centrevilleland,” a real-life, interactive board game of his own design. The map, featuring the downtown Centreville area, challenged kids to answer trivia questions about the town or complete physical challenges.
Throughout the day, as the sun moved and the glare got worse, friends and volunteers would do their best to shield the Pac-Man screen for participants in a high score contest. The arcade games were provided by HAVCO Vending.
Giuliana Corchiarino, daughter of QA Commissioner Chris Corchiarino, paints a pumpkin behind the historic Centreville court house.
Aurora Lynn, 2 1/2, with paint all over her face and clothes, exclaims, “Ta-da!” after finishing her pumpkin at Centreville Day.
Debbie Birch won the 2021 Centreville Day Cookie Contest with her Frosted Maple Walnut treat.
From left: Centreville Day Cookie Contest participants Debbie Birch (Frosted Maple Walnut), Mary Candell (Centreville Crunch Cookie), Michelle Tate (Togetherness Gems), Roya Testerman (Spooky Spiders), and Lucille Hunter (Lucy’s Meringues).
“Do calories really count when it’s for the community?” asks Mary Woolford, manager at Shore United Bank’s Commerce Street Branch and one of the three cookie contest judges Saturday.
CENTREVILLE – After nearly two years off the block thanks to the pandemic, Centreville Day returned to the county seat Saturday, Oct. 23 for its tenth annual event.
Held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lawyers Row and Broadway, as well as the lawn of the historic Queen Anne’s County Courthouse, members of the community and beyond were invited to participate in an afternoon of family-fueled fun, reconnect with their neighbors and meet local vendors.
There were an estimated 1,200 people in attendance.
In addition to some of the event’s traditional activities – including the Kids Zone, the Centreville Idol talent show, and the cookie baking competition – new attractions included the “Scary Games on Broadway” exhibit, in which Broadway was lined with Halloween-themed activities, games and competitions, and the debut of “Centrevilleland,” a game similar to “Candy Land” but themed around the town of Centreville.
