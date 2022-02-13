Janice Carter, a day time custodian at Centreville Elementary School, far left, is honored with February’s Energizer Bunny Award by Principal Theresa Farnell, Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens, and the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education.
Pictured with her family, Kimberly Schultes, fifth from left in see-through mask, receives February’s Shining Star award. Having built the three-year-old blended program for Centreville Elementary, Schultes was commended for her enthusiasm and her high academic standards for all.
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
Centreville Elementary Paraeducator Valerie Elliott, far left in front, is presented the QACPS Spirit Award for her positive attitude and willingness to “brighten anyone’s day.”
CENTREVILLE — On behalf of Centreville Elementary School principal Theresa Farnell, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens presented awards to three CES staff members Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Janice Carter, a day time custodian, was given February’s Energizer Bunny award, which celebrates staff members “who keep on going.” Taking care of 70 staff members and 578 students every day, Carter was honored not only for maintaining her primary custodial responsibilities, but for doing so with a resilient positive attitude.
“She does all of this with a smile and with an exuberant amount of energy,” Farnell said in her nomination.
Kimberly Schultes, who crafted CES’ three-year-old blended program, was presented with February’s Shining Star Award. Having built the program from scratch, Schultes was commended for her organization, enthusiasm, and high academic standards.
“She does the work of a general educator and special educator all at one,” Farnell said. “She gracefully and enthusiastically teaches her typical-aged peers and her special education students each and every day.”
And Paraeducator Valerie Elliott was given the QACPS Spirit Award for her contagious positivity and ability to “brighten anyone’s day.”
Farnell said that her pleasantness, by example, helps students “be the best CES cubs possible.”
