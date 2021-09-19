CENTREVILLE — Alaina Donnell of Centreville, 18, has earned the highest recognition the American Heritage Girls offers to girl members, the Stars and Stripes Award.
In addition to living out the AHG Creed and Oath, Award recipients have completed a number of requirements to achieve this honor, including: earning a total of 16 merit badges; having held a leadership position in their troop for a minimum of six months; planning, developing and providing leadership to others in a 100+ hour service project; writing a life ambition/ spiritual walk essay and resume; receiving at least three letters of reference; and passing a Board of Review.
Alaina chose to serve Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church by building a memorial garden to honor service members, fire and police and Christian martyrs.
She has served as Troop Girl Shepherd and received two AHG Faith Awards, earned 28 total badges, performed more than 280 service hours over the required 100 hours for her Stars and Stripes project, and earned both the Dolley Madison and Abigail Adams level awards.
A member of Centreville Community Church’s Troop MD0414, Alaina is the 779th girl nationally, the ninth girl in Maryland and first for Troop MD0414 to earn the prestigious Stars and Stripes Award.
Alaina was recognized in a Court of Honor Ceremony on Sept. 2 at the Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church.
Alaina is a member of Eastern Shore Baptist Church and is homeschool graduate, she plays accompanies in the church congregation music, volunteers in the nursery, and helps with various church events.
She is the daughter of Josh and Rachel Donnell of Centreville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.