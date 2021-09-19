CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Rotary Club is holding its annual Crab Feast Raffle to raise funds for food pantries addressing the needs of Queen Anne’s County residents who are facing challenges feeding their families. The club’s inaugural crab feast raffle was held virtually in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully raised more than $4,000 that the club distributed to five different local food banks and programs.
Tickets are $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased online at the Rotary’s Square Store by visiting the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/centrevillerotary/. The winner of the first prize will receive one bushel of steamed crabs and two cases of beer and the second prize is a half-bushel of crabs and one case of beer. Ticket buyers must be 21 or older, and the drawing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Paige Tilghman, Rotary president, encourages all who can buy a ticket to support this cause. “Many of our neighbors struggle to feed their families and supporting the Centreville Rotary Crab Feast Raffle is a wonderful way to make a donation and have a chance to enjoy hot steamed crabs.”
The Centreville Rotary Club was established in 1927 and is known in the community for its Rotary House benefiting victims of domestic abuse and their families. It also raises money for student scholarships and dictionaries for third graders; funds Lifetime Wells International projects in Africa and supports a wide variety of organizations in Queen Anne’s County.
The club is part of Rotary District 7630 and participates in district projects in addition to national and international projects including the worldwide elimination of polio, a signature project for Rotary.
Questions regarding the raffle or inquiries about the Centreville Rotary Club can be emailed to centrevillerotary1927@gmail.com or posted on the Centreville Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
