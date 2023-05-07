New Centreville Rotarians

Recently installed Centreville Rotarians with their sponsors, from left, Centreville Rotary President Judy Price, Dr. Patty Saelens, Dr. Marcia Sprankle, Jeanne Kent, Douglas McCartin, Jay Yerkes, and Past District Governor Richard Graves.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Rotary recently installed three new members, Dr. Marcia Sprankle, Douglas McCartin and Jay Yerkes. Performing the installation was former Club President and past District 0000Governor Richard Graves. Also participating in the ceremony were President Judy Price and fellow club members Dr. Patty Saelens and Jeanne Kent who sponsored the new Rotarians. Sprankle serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Queen Anne’s County. McCartin heads the Centreville office of Joseph W. McCartin Insurance Inc. and Yerkes is a partner owner of Rosin Creek Collaborative, a construction firm located in northern Queen Anne’s County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.