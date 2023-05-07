Recently installed Centreville Rotarians with their sponsors, from left, Centreville Rotary President Judy Price, Dr. Patty Saelens, Dr. Marcia Sprankle, Jeanne Kent, Douglas McCartin, Jay Yerkes, and Past District Governor Richard Graves.
CENTREVILLE — Centreville Rotary recently installed three new members, Dr. Marcia Sprankle, Douglas McCartin and Jay Yerkes. Performing the installation was former Club President and past District 0000Governor Richard Graves. Also participating in the ceremony were President Judy Price and fellow club members Dr. Patty Saelens and Jeanne Kent who sponsored the new Rotarians. Sprankle serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Queen Anne’s County. McCartin heads the Centreville office of Joseph W. McCartin Insurance Inc. and Yerkes is a partner owner of Rosin Creek Collaborative, a construction firm located in northern Queen Anne’s County.
The Centreville Rotary Club was established in 1927 with its “Service above Self” motto and is known for its Rotary House benefitting certain families in need; scholarships and leadership programs for high school students, dictionaries for third graders, Wells for Life, and for supporting a wide variety of organizations in Queen Anne’s County. The Club also participates in national and international projects including the worldwide elimination of polio, a signature project of Rotary.
The Centreville Club meets at 7:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Centreville United Methodist Church and welcomes members of the public to visit and learn how its “hands-on” service impacts the community.
