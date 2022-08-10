Sofie Farrell, 6, left, selects three ducks for her mom, Bri Farrell-Rutkowski of Denton, at the Caroline County Council of the Arts booth from Lavinia Tindall, 15, of Easton. Lavinia’s dad Nick is the arts council’s director.
Tara Simpkins of Easton sells a pair of earrings from Yes Please Jewelry by Mini at her daughter Kyleigh’s booth during the Duck Derby and Glow Party at Greensboro’s Choptank River Park. She said the business can be found on Facebook.
A hot air balloon takes off from Choptank River Park in Greensboro during the Duck Derby on July 30.
PHOTO BY ROGER PRICE
The bounce house is always a popular attraction. This one at the Duck Derby in Greensboro was sponsored by Chesapeake Parties LLC.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
The giant, inflatable water slide is a hit with children.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
The giant, inflatable water slide is a hit with children.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
In addition to ducks for purchase and glow bracelets for free, the His Hope Ministries booth has information about the shelter.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Amy Horne greets visitors at the CASA of Caroline booth.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Mid-Shore Pro Bono, CASA of Caroline and His Hope Ministries share a shelter at the Duck Derby.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Sofie Farrell, 6, left, selects three ducks for her mom, Bri Farrell-Rutkowski of Denton, at the Caroline County Council of the Arts booth from Lavinia Tindall, 15, of Easton. Lavinia’s dad Nick is the arts council’s director.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Tara Simpkins of Easton sells a pair of earrings from Yes Please Jewelry by Mini at her daughter Kyleigh’s booth during the Duck Derby and Glow Party at Greensboro’s Choptank River Park. She said the business can be found on Facebook.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
The ducks are dumped into the water near the Greensboro boat ramp.
GREENSBORO — The Caroline County Chamber of Commerce’s Duck Derby and Glow Party was held July 30 at Choptank River Park in Greensboro. It was delayed from July 29 due to a stormy forecast. The official name for the Glow Party was Let’s Glow 2022.
The event was a fundraiser for the Caroline Nonprofit Network, which includes CASA of Caroline, Mid-Shore Pro-Bono, Caroline Pride, His Hope Ministries, Caroline County Council of Arts Inc. and Food for Learning. The various nonprofits, along with the Chamber, sold numbered rubber ducks leading up to the event.
The ducks were to be dropped from the bridge over the river with a finish line near the boat ramp. At the last minute organizers realized the tide was going in the wrong direction, so the ducks were tossed into the river off the dock. Three prizes were awarded: first, $500; second, $250; and third, $100. The Chamber has not released the names of the winners yet.
There was a food truck, bubble tea, cotton candy, assorted vendors, face painting and inflatable attractions for the children, including a giant water slide. Caroline County Council of Arts had an interactive paint wall, and several tables were passing out glow jewelry.
Nick Tindall, executive director of the arts council, praised the efforts of Caroline Chamber Executive Director Tracey Snyder. He said she works just as hard for the nonprofits as she does for the businesses.
Sponsors included Preston Automotive Group, Greensboro Pharmacy, Caroline County Council of Arts Inc., the town of Greensboro and Chesapeake Parties LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.