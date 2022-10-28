Channel Marker presents talk by Matt Runnalls

EASTON — Channel Marker presents a free presentation by Matt Runnalls, award winning advocate, mind and behavioral specialist, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Avalon Theatre.
Runnalls comes from Australia, where he is currently on tour and is a well-recognized mental health expert and advocate. His presentation will include his personal recovery story with bipolar and strategies that everyone can learn from when dealing with overall health and wellness.
Limited free copies of his book, “Nobody Can Save Me,” will be available along with a book signing at the end of the event. Free tickets are available at eventbrite.com; search on his name.
Runnalls works tirelessly as a mental health advocate to create awareness, acceptance, education, and connection within communities to overcome the stigma and effects of suicide on a global scale. Using his own lived-experience of mental illness, surviving suicide attempts and losing too many friends to suicide, Runnalls is continuously creating more platforms of communication to encourage everyone to feel comfortable to talk about and manage their well-being just as he continues to do.
Through his rediscovery of hope visible in the kindness of others, Runnallst found his passion and purpose when he wholeheartedly pursued the creation of Mindfull Aus at the age of 24. Since devoting himself to advocacy full-time, Runnalls has delivered over 600 speeches and keynotes, workshops and events across Australia, Canada and America.
Runnalls has facilitated right across the world for some of the world’s largest mind and behavioral organizations, conferences and bodies. He has also been a student of programs and workshops from leading experts in the field of mind and behavioral health including: Wim Hof, Tony Robbins, Dr. Jordan Peterson, Dr Brené Brown, Tom Bilyeau, Deepak Chopra, Heather Yelland, and Kevin Hines.
Runnalls is trained in NLP, a certified breathwork and meditation practitioner, sciences of wellbeing, intro to psychology and counselling, EQ and quantum learning as alumni at California State University. Runnalls’ drive and personal story have helped him assemble the most practical tools and strategies from world- renowned thought leaders and game-changers in the field of mental health, inspirational people he has been privileged to meet, work with and learn from. Runnalls presents an array of lifestyle practices and mindsets that can propel someone who is struggling to true and deep well-being and an unstoppable future.
“I have recently had the opportunity to talk with Matt about mindfulness. I have worked in the mental health field for a long time and I was so impressed that a person so young could be so wise. He has lots to say, much that could be life changing and certainly save lives. He is compassionate, empathetic, caring, kind, energetic, motivated, goal oriented, and he is changing dark into light for those that listen to him. Keep an eye on Matt. Read his writings. He will brighten your day. He is worth listening to and I believe he is one that will help change this world,” said Cathy Cassel, CEO of Channel Marker.
Channel Marker welcomes donations toward this community event to help increase awareness of the importance of suicide prevention and education, encourage the community to have conversations about the topic of suicide, and to promote healthy healing as well as shining a light on hope for individuals in the community.
For more information, contact Cassell at 410-822-4619 or ccassell@channelmarker.org.
