Boats of all shapes and sizes will be going home with the highest bidders on Saturday, Aug. 27, along Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s waterfront campus in St. Michaels. See the full inventory of boats and auction rules at cbmm.org/auctiondetails.
Boats, barbecue and more are in store for the annual Charity Boat Auction at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
PHOTO BY GEORGE SASS
Boats of all shapes and sizes will be going home with the highest bidders on Saturday, Aug. 27, along Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s waterfront campus in St. Michaels. See the full inventory of boats and auction rules at cbmm.org/auctiondetails.
ST.MICHAELS — On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will again host its Charity Boat Auction, where donated boats and watercraft — ranging in size and performance from cruising boats to dinghies — are auctioned off annually to the highest bidders.
“This is an absolute auction, meaning all boats will be sold the day of the event, with no minimums or reserves, and CBMM staff and volunteers will be on hand at an onsite title office for ease of transfer and title work,” said CBMM’s Charity Boat Donation Program Director Wes Williams. “These donated boats are sold year-round, and will be sold up until a few days prior to the auction.”
The rain-or-shine event also includes a flea market-style tag sale starting at 9 a.m., where guests can purchase a variety of used boating gear, including ground tackle, electrical equipment, hardware, rope, chain, oars, life jackets, fishing tackle, motors and more.
In addition to being listed online, auction boats will be available for preview at CBMM on Friday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Regular admission rates will apply until 3 p.m., and gates will open for free from 3–6 p.m. Guests can also preview the boats on auction grounds beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the event, with bidding beginning at 11 a.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase starting at 10:30 a.m.
“We work with donors all year-round, many caring for a boat they are no longer using, or having inherited a boat that won’t be used,” said Williams. “And these gifts are deductible to the full extent allowed by law.”
On Aug. 27, CBMM’s gates open at 8 a.m., with free event entrance for CBMM members and children ages 5 and under. Otherwise, general admission is $5 per person until 11 a.m, with a $5 paddle fee for registered bidders. After 11 a.m., regular two-day admission rates apply. For safety reasons, non-service dogs are prohibited during CBMM festivals and special events, including the Charity Boat Auction. This year’s Charity Boat Auction is generously sponsored by SpinSheet and PropTalk magazines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.