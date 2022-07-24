GRASONVILLE — The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center has finalized its plans for one of the area’s premier adult environmental education programs. Primarily located at CBEC’s Education building in Grasonville, Legacy Institute for the Environment is an environmental education program for Maryland adults offered by the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center. Through education and volunteerism, LIFE stewards learn about the environment of the Chesapeake Bay and share that knowledge to contribute continually to the protection of the environment for future generations.

