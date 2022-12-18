GRASONVILLE — With over 50 volunteers in attendance, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center Board and staff recently hosted the organization’s annual volunteer appreciation banquet. This festive evening celebrated the many contributions of CBEC’s hard-working volunteers.
“We couldn’t enjoy the success we’ve had this year without these dedicated folks,” said volunteer coordinators Anne and Dave Brunson in a statement.
A highlight of the evening was recognizing CBEC’s 2022 Volunteers of the Year, Patricia Ahlquist and Larry Maloney, and CBEC’s corporate partner of the year, Shore Sign Company. Ahlquist and Maloney represent CBEC’s newest and most long-term volunteers.
Ahlquist became a CBEC volunteer in 2021 and has pitched in whole-heartedly, from helping with education programs, to helping with the birds of prey, wood duck box monitoring, osprey monitoring, and staffing CBEC’s visitor center.
Maloney, on the other hand, has been a CBEC volunteer since 2009, logging in more than 20,000 volunteer hours. Hardly a day goes by when Maloney isn’t at CBEC keeping the buildings and grounds in top shape.
CBEC was especially happy to honor corporate partner Shore Sign Company in Chester.
“Shore Signs has helped CBEC with signage in so many ways,” said CBEC Executive Director Vicki Paulas. “We are grateful that this wonderful local business has been so supportive of CBEC over the years.”
Exchanging volunteer stories and acknowledging the diversity of volunteer experiences filled the evening. Among the highlights were acknowledging Gary and Justine Reinoehl and their efforts to secure grant funding for the reopening of CBEC’s North Point Trail. There was a great story about “Ranger Rudy” Lukacovic, who inspires visitors — young and old — with his knowledge of all the aquatic creatures that call CBEC home.
CBEC announced it was also honoring the passing of CBEC volunteer Ray Cullom, who was dedicated to sharing his love of nature through education programs, Summer Camp, and staffing the visitor center. CBEC is naming future summer camp scholarships in Cullom’s honor.
“With miles of nature trails, boardwalks, and picnic areas to maintain, kayaks and paddleboards to rent, and environmental education camps and courses to teach, the value and importance of CBEC’s volunteers cannot be overstated,” Paulas said. “CBEC will open your eyes, ears, mind and heart to the wildlife and historic landscapes that characterize Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”
To learn more about CBEC, visit www.bayrestoration.org, or visit the Center at 600 Discovery Lane, Grasonville.
