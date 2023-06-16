CHESTER — Whether you are a gearhead, petrol head, revhead, or speed freak or maybe you were just looking for something to do at the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival was the place to be June 8 and 9. Sponsored by Bentley (yep, that Bentley) and DiMillo’s Yacht Sales, and hosted by the Kent Island Yacht club, this year’s sophomore edition of the festival was a spectacle for all. With the smell of high-end car wax, custom stitched leather and the blood, sweat and tears of every show participant in the air, hundreds of show attendees were treated to some of the finest examples of automobile history available.
Just in case you were not all that into cars, there was a display of vintage boats and also tractors, motorcycles and even a dune-buggy with a great white shark strapped to the top! The show’s main sponsor Bentley had a dizzying array of its finest new vehicles there as a reminder of the excellence the Bentley name has always embodied.
Taking a minute to put the finishing touches on a 1940 Cadillac Series 62 sedan coupe which would ultimately go on to win people’s choice Best in Show, Ray Travis of Stevensville was happy to explain his path to the show. As it turns out, the Caddy he was polishing belonged to a client from Bakersfield, California and was the result of a three year build. Starting with a car rescued from the midwest, this vehicle had undergone not only extensive restoration (frame-off is the popular term in these circles), but also several upgrades and modifications, making it what is known as a resto-mod.
No longer confined by the strict guidelines of having matching chassis and engine numbers, a resto mod allows the artist/builder to pull elements of the original vehicle forward while upgrading other elements like modern engine package and tilt steering. This year’s Best in Show was a complete package, with a chopped roof, bespoke leather interior, pristine custom paint and the original 1940 art deco grill (i.e., a whole lot of chrome!) – the pictures do it no justice.
Picking a winner though was no easy task. The competition was fierce, and everywhere you looked was another example of history coming to life. At the other end of the show field was a 1965 Cobra Daytona replica. A predecessor to the infamous Ford GT from the movie Ford vs Ferrari, this car was spectacular in its own right. Owned by Franck Pejoux of VA, it looked like it was ready to roll onto the track for some hot laps. Every aspect of this car was race inspired, an aspect Pejoux says can sometimes get him into trouble when he takes it on the road. Unlike a lot of these cars, Pejoux drives his masterpiece to events, and as a matter of fact he drives it almost weekly, weather permitting.
Of course, the show would not have been complete (especially by the water) without Art Wilson’s vintage Volkswagen Dune buggy. From Clayton, Delaware, Wilson also drives his prize from event to event, thrilling onlookers old and young with the throwback to another time. He’s eager to tell fans this type of resto-mod was hugely popular back in the 60’s and 70’s. Based on the easily obtainable Volkswagen Beetle, the fiberglass tubs (body kit) were cheap and easy to install, making this a vehicle anyone could put together. Of course, Wilson’s was the product of years of modifications. Spending time speaking with him and noticing all the nuances of his creation was more of an experience than the pictures show.
Catching up with another local, Glenn McCoy of Stevensville was enjoying the gorgeous weather and steady stream of show attendees, as he displayed his latest piece of work. What started life in the UK as a 1972 FairLady (known here in the US as a Datsun 240Z), McCoy’s labor of love was a complete engineering marvel. A lifetime fan of the Datsun Z cars, McCoy explains this car (a right hand drive vehicle no less) now sports a Corvette C4 engine and drivetrain, a custom frame and suspension package he designed for this build, as well as several other race-prep features which allowed him to certify it as an SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) entrant. He is quick to remind he has also retained some of the Z-car quirks, iconic to the series, and added air conditioning and a great sound package. Finished in a Hot-Wheels neon green paint, every aspect of this car was carefully considered and hand-crafted. McCoy states he drives the car locally at times, as these cars need to be driven and seen as opposed to being squirreled away in a garage. His FairLady is sure to draw a crowd wherever it goes.
Everywhere you looked at the show was another example of automotive excellence. Range Rover and Aston Martin both had some of their latest offerings on display, again showing the epitome of some of the finest autos available on the market today. With every creature’s comfort taken into consideration, it’s hard to believe these vehicles are meant to be daily drivers, grocery getters and taxis for the kid’s soccer teams!
Already scheduled for next June on the same weekend, this show will be back again. If fully restored, historically accurate and equally spectacular vehicles are more to your liking, you will want to put Sept. 24 on your calendar now and visit SMCDE.org for more information. The St. Michaels Concours d’ Elegance will also be hosted at the same venue (KIYC) and will feature vehicles of a bygone era, painfully restored to better than new conditions and meticulously maintained. Usually driven only for the Concours and similar shows, these are true museum pieces. Tickets are available now and won’t last long!
