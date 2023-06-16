CHESTER — Whether you are a gearhead, petrol head, revhead, or speed freak or maybe you were just looking for something to do at the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival was the place to be June 8 and 9. Sponsored by Bentley (yep, that Bentley) and DiMillo’s Yacht Sales, and hosted by the Kent Island Yacht club, this year’s sophomore edition of the festival was a spectacle for all. With the smell of high-end car wax, custom stitched leather and the blood, sweat and tears of every show participant in the air, hundreds of show attendees were treated to some of the finest examples of automobile history available.

  

