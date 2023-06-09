KENT NARROWS — In the run-up to Fathers Day weekend, if your dad likes classic cars, especially of the luxury variety, the seventh annual Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival June 10-11 may be just the ticket.
Hosted by Kent Island Yacht Club, the festival will showcase dozens of high-end classic automobiles. These cars remind enthusiasts of a time when driving was truly beautiful. Like last year’s best-of-show winner, a 1954 Corvette, these cars elicit memories of a time when traveling by automobile was more than just a way to get to work or transport the kids back and forth to soccer practice.
Festival Chair Luke Phipps said the festival’s volunteers are individual owners and local car and boat club members with their eclectic display of motorcars, classic yachts and antique boats as registered entrants for the show, with registration now being accepted online.
“Kent Island Yacht Club’s location is the perfect getaway for festival goers coming from throughout the Mid-Atlantic,” Phipps said. “The beautiful and convenient location of the yacht club makes this a great celebration of motoring excellence on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”
The $30 tickets are good for both days, which include live music, local seafood, a selection of food trucks, libations, vendor tents and more. Children under 12 get in free with an accompanying adult.
A Cars and Coffee meet-up kicks off the festival at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with the day’s offerings and activities showcasing car clubs, hot rods, muscle cars and more through 4 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, enjoy classic automobiles, elegant motorcars from bygone days and more.
Wrapping up the event is a popular, light-hearted awards ceremony which takes place waterside at 2 p.m., with fine champagne prizes given for winners in categories like “best car to take your momma to church,” or “car most inclined to stop for gas,” for example.
The People’s Choice award will represent the event’s best-of-show, with the winner invited to participate in an honored position at the Concours d’Elegance taking place at Kent Island Yacht Club this fall.
The Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society is a co-sponsor of the event and will have a selection of classic boats and yachts along the waterfront with onboard tours available.
The festival is presented by Bentley and the St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay. Other sponsors include Palm Facility Services, Preston Automotive Group and Thomas’s Fine Jewelry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.