STEVENSVILLE — Chesapeake Charities will pay tribute to Duane Dieter, founder of the Hero Community Program, during its “Celebration of Charity” awards luncheon on Monday, Nov. 14, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Annapolis.
The Hero Community Program mentors vulnerable children and creates positive alternatives to the allure of the drug dealer lifestyle. Police officers, paramedics, helicopter pilots, doctors and nurses serve as mentors to introduce youth to interesting and purposeful professions they may not have encountered in positive circumstances and encourage them to become “everyday heroes.”
This year’s honorees at the event are: Philanthropist of the Year —Duane Dieter of the Hero Community Program, Volunteers of the Year — Kelly Rosenthal and Charles Thornton of ACE Mentor Program, Nonprofit of the Year — Vehicles for Change, and Community Workforce Advocate — Natalie Cotton of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
The celebration features several prominent presenters including Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and former Secretary of Commerce Kelly Shultz.
Colonel Dr. Jeff Woolford will present the Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. Scholarship to a deserving student who is pursuing a career in medical research. The scholarship was established at the 2016 awards luncheon honoring Governor Hogan.
Tickets for the Nov. 14 event are still available and can be purchased online for $100 each at chesapeakecharities.org/events or by sending a check to Chesapeake Charities, 101 Log Canoe Circle, Suite O, Stevensville, MD 21666.
