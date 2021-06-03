EASTON – Organizers and major sponsors of the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival are gearing up for the event which will run June 7 – 12.
The main event will be held Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on library grounds and will feature two in-person presentations by children’s author and illustrator Bryan Collier at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Leading up to the in-person event, several authors and illustrators will be reading and presenting live on Facebook Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. each night. For more information about the book festival including a list of authors and the schedule, visit www.chesapeakechildrensbookfestival.org.
Children ages birth – 18 who register for the library’s Summer Reading Challenge Tails & Tales will receive a voucher valued at $20 for a free book from one of the CFBB authors redeemable at Flying Cloud Booksellers, and courtesy of lead sponsor Bluepoint Hospitality.
