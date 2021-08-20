Micro-biologist Kristi McNiece explains to children attending this year’s Chesapeake Church of Christ Vacation Bible School how they can see many of God’s wondrous creations using a magnifying glass or microscope. In the background, Kristi’s husband, Caleb McNiece, prepares microscopes for the children to look into.
In the opening skit of this year’s Chesapeake Church of Christ’s Vacation Bible School, patient Jim Miller, left, has his eyes examined by optometrist Danny Arnold. The VBS theme was “20-20.” Miller told the doctor, “I want to God!”
Standing in front of a painting that states, “The World is God’s Canvas,” artist Bob Ross (played by Josh Jaros) stands with children who attended Chesapeake Church of Christ’s Vacation Bible School in Grasonville.
Scientist character Andy McDougal, left, and journeyman Steve Hoofnagle show a globe to children attending Chesapeake Church of Christ’s Vacation Bible School Saturday, Aug. 7. McDougal showed the children that earth is a small part of God’s creation. He marked on the globe where the Eastern Shore of Maryland is located.
Ava Behrens, 6, looks at a tiny garden snake during the Chesapeake Church of Christ Vacation Bible School Saturday, Aug. 7. The children who attended this year’s “20-20” program got to see many of God’s wondrous creations with their own eyes.
Members of the Jaros family lead the children in animated songs at the conclusion of this year’s Vacation Bible School at Chesapeake Church of Christ. From the left are Sheryl, Jeff, Lia, and Josh Jaros, all longtime members of the congregation who help put on the VBS program annually.
The main characters for this year’s Chesapeake Church of Christ’s Vacation Bible School, from the left, micro-biologists Kristi and Caleb McNiece, scientists Patty and Andy McDougal, organizer Jeff Jaros with his son Josh Jaros, and optometrist Danny Arnold ask the children what they learned at this year’s program.
Jonah Criswell, 8, looks through a microscope at a variety tiny objects. He was one of many children who participated Saturday, Aug. 7, in Chesapeake Church of Christ Vacation Bible School in Grasonville.
Lincoln Parte, 7, paints the background for a scene he was creating during Chesapeake Church of Christ’s Vacation Bible School Saturday, Aug. 7, in Grasonville.
Lincoln Parte, 7, left, and Jonah Criswell, 8, work on a painting craft with Chesapeake Church of Christ member Vonnie Dobson during Vacation Bible School Saturday, Aug. 7, in Grasonville.
Children at Chesapeake Church of Christ’s Vacation Bible School sing and act out movements to songs.
Children who attended this year’s Chesapeake Church of Christ Vacation Bible School enjoyed this large moon bounce outside the church building.
Artist Bob Ross (played by Josh Jaros) explains how the earth is “God’s canvas for many of His creations.”
This large moon bounce was provided for children who attended this year’s Chesapeake Church of Christ Vacation Bible School in Grasonville. The children had a hopping good time!
Chesapeake Church of Christ member Lia Jaros uses arm movements as she leads children at this year’s Vacation Bible School in closing program songs.
GRASONVILLE — On Saturday morning, Aug. 7, the congregation of Chesapeake Church of Christ held their first Vacation Bible School for children, ages 3 to 10, since the pandemic began more than 17 months ago.
For nearly 20 years, the congregation has taken pride in detailed planning for short, energy filled, animated VBS presentations, each summer. Last year, 2020, was the exception, as the pandemic shut down this church tradition.
This year’s theme “20-20” had nothing to do with the past year, but helping children understand clarity of eyesight, namely, 20-20 vision. The program began with a short skit where the children observed a man visiting an eye doctor and telling the doctor, “I want to see God!” The doctor explained that he, along with the children, were about to take a journey “to see many ways” of seeing God.
The journey, based on scriptures, led them to see pictures of the universe, then many of the creations of God on earth through visual art works, and finally, even to look at some of God’s smallest creations under a microscope. The message, simply put, God’s works, creations, can be seen everywhere, which in a sense, is seeing God.
Two Bible verses set the tone for this year’s theme: Psalm 19:1 and Romans 1:20. Both speak about God’s magnificent creations; “The heavens declare the glory of God ... “ and “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made ....”
The program also included a painting session for the children, a moon bounce experience outside the church building, and treats of healthy foods along with ice cream.
The program concluded with volunteer Jeff Jaros meeting with all the children and asking what they had learned about seeing God\. Members of the Jaros family also led the children in songs, especially a familiar song titled “Father Abraham”. They, along with the children. performed the songs with tremendous energy. Laughing, Jaros said he’s getting older now and having difficulty keeping up with the kids excitement.
The children departed taking their paintings, a gift of a small flashlight and new pair of sunglasses with them.
