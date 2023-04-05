WYE MILLS — Calling all student artists, dancers, actors, writers and musicians! Saturday, April 22, Chesapeake College is hosting the first ever Eastern Shore Arts Festival to include surrounding counties neighboring Chesapeake College.
All of this happens the weekend before two back-to-back district-wide Queen Anne’s County Public Schools ArtScene shows on Tuesday, April 25, at Queen Anne’s County High, and Thursday, April 27, at Kent Island High, both shows from 5 to 8 p.m., with all shows free to the public. This is going to be an incredible week for the arts in Queen Anne’s County, said Michael Bell, QACPS fine arts supervisor.
Starting with Chesapeake College’s Arts Festival on April 22, students and families will have opportunities to share their work, explore new techniques in numerous workshops, and create something new. There’s something for all ages at this festival, including shows for all ages, master classes for teens, workshops and arts and crafts for kids. Students can sign up to participate in workshops or teachers or students can sign up performers or artists to share work on April 22 by following this link: https://chesapeakefoundation.org/eastern-shore-arts-festival/.
The event is being organized by Dr. Robert C. Thompson, associate professor of theater and chair of arts and humanities at Chesapeake College.
“In addition to signing up for workshops in advance, click the various tabs within the website to explore all of the dance, theatre, music, and art offerings. The Festival will be held across numerous locations at Chesapeake College,” Thompson said.
Starting at 11 a.m. on April 22, several local arts partners will be hosting workshops in the Dance Studio in the HPAC (Health Professions and Athletic Center) Room 103, featuring CCBC Artistic Director Melinda Blomquist, Adrienne Kraus Latanishen, sponsored by Peter Pucci, executive director of the Carole Cascio Fund for Mind Movement Dance Connections.
In the Todd Performing Arts Center there will be a Student Art Showcase for all ages, in addition to a performance from the CCBC Dance Company, and a Dance Showcase featuring QACPS dancers.
A Performance Tent will feature Musician Showcases of all ages, in addition to an Arts and Craft Tent from noon to 5 p.m. There will also be outdoor Education Tents doing “Lights, Camera, Action” film workshops, nature workshops, comedy workshops and music workshops for students under 12 years old from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Cadby Theatre, located in the Kent Humanities Building, will also feature “Pirates and Dolphins” starting at 1 p.m., followed each hour by a Theatre Showcase for all ages, a Multimedia Masterclass and a Storytelling Masterclass for Teens.
“This is a great kickoff to a week of arts events, which includes our district’s 4th annual ArtScene shows at both high schools, which have grown to become the two largest and most K – 12 inclusive professionally juried art shows across the state of Maryland,” Bell said.
Chesapeake College anticipates a large crowd, and Bell said more than 500 elementary and middle school artworks are anticipated to be on display for another record-breaking amount at both ArtScene shows that week.
ArtScene will again include live painting demos by high school students for the crowds, National Art Honor Society induction ceremonies at both high schools, and student awards going out from each elementary, middle and high school.
So, if you’re looking to see creativity in action, plan to attend Chesapeake College’s Eastern Shore Arts Festival on April 22, and then ArtScene QACHS on Tuesday, April 25, and ArtScene KIHS on Thursday, April 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., Bell said.
