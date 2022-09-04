EASTON — Two new board members will join the Chesapeake Forum this fall as the program continues to grow and expand access to lifelong learning on the Eastern Shore. Claudia Dziobek Ph.D, an international economist, will serve as vice president. Pamela Getson, Ph.D., an applied scientist and biostatistician will co-chair the marketing committee with a focus on outreach.
Dziobek recently retired from the International Monetary Fund where she advised governments on macroeconomic issues, financial stability and global economic statistics. She leveraged that experience for a fascinating Chesapeake Forum class last spring, “International Economic Perspectives” (available at no charge https://chesapeakeforum.org/course/international-economic-perspectives/).
Dziobek said she is looking forward to helping Chesapeake Forum pursue its mission of lifelong learning on the Shore.
Shortly after moving to the Shore, Gerston began helping the Chesapeake Forum find grants, connect with new members and expand access to learning — all things that are perfect for her new role.
She has served on the faculty of the George Washington University School of Medicine in pediatrics and as the director of the Statistical Core Group at Children’s National Medical Center. She and her husband enjoy aquaculture of oysters and sailing.
The Chesapeake Forum was founded in 2019 to provide lifelong learning opportunities to adults on the Eastern Shore. Fall classes begin in mid-September. To find out more, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
