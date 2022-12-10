EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is delighted to announce the addition of Sara Robins and Bruce Purdy to the Chesapeake Forum Board of Directors. The two join a dynamic board dedicated to helping guide Chesapeake Forum’s future, according to Board President Lynn Randle.
“Both bring exceptional talents to our Board and we can’t be happier to include them as Chesapeake Forum continues its growth in the community,” says Randle.
Purdy has more than 45 years of international socio-economic development experience working directly with ministers, mayors, city councils, and public policy officials to conduct legislative and local government reform initiatives primarily in the Middle East and Eastern and Central Europe. Post graduate work was in strategic planning and organizational management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
He brings a life-long passion for learning and education to the board along with creativity, adaptability, visionary leadership and a whole lot of perseverance.
“Quite simply, I am in complete alignment with the mission of Chesapeake Forum,” said Purdy. “Talbot County is my home and being on this board allows me to enhance the quality of life of my fellow citizens, positively affect change and support an organization that I am truly passionate about. It also affords me the opportunity to stretch my intellectual muscle. On a more personal note, I also hope to meet some interesting people (of which there’s no shortage in Talbot County!) who will add to my quality of life here on the Eastern Shore.”
Robins is a communications professional with a lengthy career in print and broadcast journalism before turning to the then-new field of interactive development and digital marketing. After working for a variety of news organizations including CBS, ABC, the New York Times and Newsday, she joined the leadership team of one of the first digital agencies in the country, helping to pioneer the use of online marketing and communications strategies for Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and startups.
Her passion for education started with her uncle who developed educational programs in Africa. She has a master’s degree in international development and recently served as the communications director for a nonprofit that provides scholarships and training for very bright, indigent students in Kenya.
She looks forward to finding creative ways to spread the news about Chesapeake Forum.
“I’m excited to join this dynamic board to find ways to expand the reach and impact of Chesapeake Forum,” Robins said. “It’s an extraordinary resource and offers so much to enhance life for Eastern Shore residents.”
Board President Lynn Randle says the two new board members bring a new perspective that will help widen Chesapeake Forum’s reach and sphere of influence on the Eastern Shore.
“We are beyond enthusiastic for the energy, enthusiasm and talents they bring to us,” she said. “We feel lucky to welcome them on our mission of building lifelong learning on the Eastern Shore!”
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. If you would like to receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, please email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
