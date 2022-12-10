EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is delighted to announce the addition of Sara Robins and Bruce Purdy to the Chesapeake Forum Board of Directors. The two join a dynamic board dedicated to helping guide Chesapeake Forum’s future, according to Board President Lynn Randle.

