EASTON — Miles Yu, Ph.D., former Chief China Policy Advisor to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will give Chesapeake Forum’s 2023 Distinguished Guest Scholar lecture on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. In “The Future of U.S./China Relations in a Turbulent World,” Yu will share his view on this important and volatile relationship.
Clearly China’s actions are leading to raised concerns here in the U.S. as well as among allies abroad. Yu will discuss the ideological, structural, and long-term forces shaping China’s geopolitical strategic intent. Yu is the third Chesapeake Forum Distinguished Guest Scholar to be named in honor of its founder, John F. Ford.
Yu received a doctorate in history from the University of California, Berkeley, a master’s degree from Swarthmore College, and a bachelor’s degree from Nankai University. As the principal China policy advisor on the Policy Planning Staff to Secretary of State Pompeo, Yu advised the Secretary on all China-related issues, and participated in key U.S. government interagency deliberations on major policy and government actions with regard to China and other East Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute and a professor of East Asia and military and naval history at the United States Naval Academy. He has published widely on China, U.S.-China relations, Asia in World War II, military history and the history of military intelligence.
“The Future of U.S./China Relations in a Turbulent World” is one session, Zoom only. Cost: $25. Registration for all Chesapeake Forum courses begins Jan. 9. To register, please visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. If you would like to receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, please email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email. For each semester’s mailer, remember to include your full street address.
