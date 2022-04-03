EASTON — Chesapeake Forum’s Spring 2022 session kicks off on Tuesday, April 12, with three great classes that will help your creativity flower.
Do you have stories to tell? In “Writing Reminiscences,” participants will learn what memoir writing is all about from master-class books, such as Stephen King’s “On Writing.” Led by Forest Hansen, Ph.D., participants share one- to two-page stories with the group each week and have an opportunity to seek suggestions in a supportive environment. Tuesdays April 12, 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom, $30. No recording will be available.
Embrace hanami, the traditional Japanese custom of “flower viewing,” on a virtual tour of the renowned “Cherry Blossom Exhibit” at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, Freer-Sackler Gallery. Led by experienced docent Dr. Yuan Liu, Tuesday, April 12, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required. Zoom with a recording available.
Get outside and go birding with local legend Wayne Bell, Ph.D. The Delmarva Peninsula is an active place for birds and birders during the spring migration season. In “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore,” you’ll learn to spot unusual visitors, identify one brown sparrow from another, and use common behaviors to identify those hard-to-see birds. There will be two classroom sessions and two field trips, $20.
Most courses are hybrid, with the option to join in-person, on ZOOM or to listen to a recording. To register for “Writing Reminiscences,” “Cherry Blossom Exhibit” or “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore” visit chesapeakeforum.org. To find other classes, click the Sneak Peek banner on the webpage.
