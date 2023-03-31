EASTON — Join Chesapeake Forum on Tuesday, April 11, or Friday, June 9, for one of two scheduled field trips to Poplar Island. Last fall’s field trip to Poplar sold out in a day and left many stranded in their effort to join in. Sign up soon to guarantee a spot.
At its peak, Poplar Island boasted more than 1,100 acres. It had a school, a church, farms, a sawmill and around 100 residents. But all that disappeared as erosion claimed the island, whittling it down to a mere 4 acres by the mid-1990s.
Today, Poplar Island is an environmental restoration project heralded around the world. From a mere 4 acres, the island has grown to more than 400 acres today as dredged material from Baltimore Harbor is used to create critical wetland habitat. Almost immediately, ospreys, egrets, terns, herons, eagles, terrapins and other wildlife began to call the newly restored island home. Currently, more than 400 different species of wildlife have been documented and more than 30 different birds have been confirmed as nesting.
Join Kristina Motley, senior environmental specialist, to examine why the Poplar Island project is such a successful model of reuse. Field Trip to Poplar Island is one session from 9 a.m. to noon on April 11 or June 9. Cost: $20. Session is in person at the Maryland Environmental Service Tilghman Island Dock (turn left on Chicken Point Road right after crossing the bridge onto Tilghman Island). To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.