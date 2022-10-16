Chesapeake Forum

Sam VanNest will lead a class on Ernest Hemingway’s book, “The Sun Also Rises.”

EASTON — Ernest Hemingway may have said “you can’t get away from yourself by moving from one place to the other,” but his magnificent first novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” will move you nonetheless with its poignant look at the disillusionment and angst of the post-World War I generation. This masterpiece is the subject of Chesapeake Forum’s upcoming class “Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises” starting on Oct. 19.

