EASTON — Ernest Hemingway may have said “you can’t get away from yourself by moving from one place to the other,” but his magnificent first novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” will move you nonetheless with its poignant look at the disillusionment and angst of the post-World War I generation. This masterpiece is the subject of Chesapeake Forum’s upcoming class “Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises” starting on Oct. 19.
The novel introduces two of Hemingway’s most unforgettable characters: Jake Barnes and Lady Brett Ashley as they journey from the wild nightlife of 1920s Paris to the brutal bullfighting rings of Spain with a motley group of expatriates. In his first great literary work, Hemingway portrays an age of moral bankruptcy, spiritual dissolution, unrealized love and vanishing illusions.
Course leader Sam VanNest majored in English at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and graduated in 2009 with a BA, then studied American Literature as a grad student at Washington College for a year, before going west to University of Oregon to study for a Ph.D. A self-proclaimed nerd, VanNest was diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a progressive neurological disorder, at age 16.
“Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” is three sessions, in-person from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Peachblossom YMCA in Easton, and also via Zoom or recording, Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. Cost: $35. To register for this, or any other Chesapeake Forum course, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
