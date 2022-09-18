EASTON — Join the Chesapeake Forum for “Aging with Healthy Communication Skills” on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 and “Stroke & Aphasia Recovery” with Dr. Thomas Broussard on Sept. 20. Whether it’s the normal challenges of aging (“what’s that you say?”) or something more severe like aphasia, stroke or dysarthria, both patients and caregivers will come away with better tools for understanding and communicating with each other. These two courses are so important that the Chesapeake Forum has decided to offer them at no charge to the public. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.