EASTON — Join the Chesapeake Forum for “Aging with Healthy Communication Skills” on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 and “Stroke & Aphasia Recovery” with Dr. Thomas Broussard on Sept. 20. Whether it’s the normal challenges of aging (“what’s that you say?”) or something more severe like aphasia, stroke or dysarthria, both patients and caregivers will come away with better tools for understanding and communicating with each other. These two courses are so important that the Chesapeake Forum has decided to offer them at no charge to the public. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
On Monday, Sept. 19 join speech and language pathologist Judith Cornette for the first of two sessions on how aging and hearing loss affect communication. In the first session, Cornette will share ideas that support and enhance communication skills for patients and their caregivers. In the second session on Sept. 26, she follows up on Broussard’s course “Stroke & Aphasia Recovery” with more information on how neurological challenges like stroke, aphasia, and dysarthria. can also impact our ability to communicate. “Aging with Healthy Communication Skills” is two sessions, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 19 and 26, in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA, via Zoom or by recording. Free
In “Stroke & Aphasia Recovery” on Tuesday, Sept. 20th. Dr. Thomas Broussard shares his personal story of how he regained his language and processing skills following a severe stroke. Broussard will share several methods he developed that helped him rebuild his communication skills. “Stroke & Aphasia Recovery” is one session, from 1 to 2;30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, via Zoom or recording. Free.
