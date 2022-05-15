HOCKESSIN, Delware — Join Instructor Lynn Randle and Chesapeake Forum’s Native Plant Class for a field trip to the Mt. Cuba Center’s famous gardens and an in-depth Green Thumb Tour on Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Cost is $18. To register, visit www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Mt. Cuba Center is a non-profit botanical garden located in Hockessin, near Wilmington, in the gently rolling hills of the Delaware Piedmont. Its woodland gardens produce some of the most spectacular displays of wildflowers in the mid-Atlantic region. The center are famous for their native plant gardens and their research.
Chesapeake Forum is opening this special field trip up for gardeners throughout Talbot County who are interested in learning more about native plants.
Green Thumb Tour
Immerse yourself in the beauty and benefits of native plants on this two-hour, in-depth tour of Mt. Cuba’s formal and naturalistic gardens. Learn about the research being conducted in our trial garden to help bring the best-performing natives to local nurseries. Talk with a guide about our extensive native plant collections while receiving useful tips on sustainable gardening practices.
Please note: The naturalistic gardens are situated on rolling terrain and contain mulched paths. The formal gardens have brick paths with multiple sets of a few steps. For more information about garden accessibility, please see https://mtcubacenter.org/visit/accessibility/. If you have mobility issues, please advise the course leader, Lynn Randle. Mt. Cuba can provide transportation via a golf cart (driven by Mt. Cuba Center Staff) from a point along the tour route to the pond area at the bottom of the hill to reconnect with the tour group. The golf cart can carry seven passengers at a time.
The Green Thumb Tour lasts two hours. This is a private group tour. Advance payment and registration is required. Tours take place rain or shine. No refunds will be provided.
