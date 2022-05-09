EASTON — Shakespeare is fun and really funny but first you have to get past the slang, the royals and other bits that might trip up a modern reader. Chesapeake Forum’s “Friending Shakespeare,” a three-session course starting May 11t, from 10-11:30 a.m., is full of hints on how to enjoy and understand his plays.
We’re all told he’s a genius; instructor Suzanne Sanders shows how outrageous and entertaining he is, too. She explains the clothes, slang, the royalty, and in the process reveals that anyone can make friends with Shakespeare. All it takes are a few encouraging pointers to find the approach that works best for you.
Suzanne Sanders earned a B.A. in Humanities from Johns Hopkins. She has worked as a journalist, bartender, metaphysical manager, poet, full-tilt mom and Russian translator. She has taught the occasional class at Chesapeake College and volunteers at the library.
To register for “Friending Shakespeare” or to find other classes that might interest you, visit www.chesapeakeforum.org. Scroll down to browse courses. Classes are available as hybrid (in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA or Zoom), Zoom only, or Recording. If you would like to receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, please email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
Chesapeake Forum was formed in 2020 to provide continuing education opportunities for adults on the Eastern Shore.
