EASTON — Chesapeake Forum’s John Miller and Michael Valliant will lead a discussion to examine the power of poetry through a close reading of works by three famous British poets and a sampling of their work: John Milton’s “Lycidas,” William Blake’s “The Songs of Innocence and of Experience” and “The Marriage of Heaven and Hell,” William Wordsworth’s “Tintern Abbey” and “Ode: Intimations of Immortality.” This is a hybrid course: choose in-person at the Easton YMCA, Zoom or recording. Three sessions, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan 27, Feb 3 and Feb. 10. Cost: $30.
John H. Miller has taught literature courses at both secondary and college levels, including American Literature at the University of Clermont-Ferrand, France, under a Fulbright Fellowship. He has also taught at the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Washington College, American University and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Academy for Lifelong Learning. Miller is also involved in several local nonprofit organizations, currently serving as president of Allegro Academy and a board member of Chesapeake Forum. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, with a BA from Yale.
Michael Valliant is the assistant for adult education and small groups at Christ Church, Easton. He has worked for nonprofit organizations throughout Talbot County, including the Oxford Community Center, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Academy Art Museum. He is a father, writer, runner, longboard skateboarder, stand-up paddleboarder, novice birder, sunrise chaser and daily coffee drinker. He has written for Tidewater Times, Trail Runner Magazine and Shore Monthly. He is a graduate of Washington College with a degree in English and Philosophy and is currently a seminary student through the Iona Collaborative with the Seminary of the Southwest and the Episcopal Diocese of Easton.
