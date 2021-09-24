EASTON — Chesapeake Forum will present “Mother Earth: The Ultimate in Recycling” with Douglas R. Levin, Ph.D., in a single session, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, $10.
The earth is 4.6 billion years old, yet the oldest ocean crust is on the order of 200 million years. This suggests that humans are, roughly, on the 22nd iteration of the oceans on our planet.
“In this presentation, we will show how this happens continuously and what it means for the history of the world in a geologic sense as well as what it means to societies the world over,” Levin said.
For example, if you are wondering what plate tectonics might have to do with our everyday lives, the answer will become clear as participants explore how it is that we are able to communicate globally over the internet without the aid of satellites.
To put the idea of earth’s ability to “recycle itself” into a larger perspective, participants will imagine compressing the history of the earth into one year such that our recorded history would be compacted into the last few seconds before the culmination of that year of years just prior to the stroke of midnight. Choose between Zoom class or recorded.
Levin has over 40 years of experience mapping globally dispersed sea floors with a myriad of technologies. His project experience spans oil seep detection off Cartagena, SA, Lease Block Hazard Surveys, pipeline and fiber optic cable route selections in the Gulf of Mexico, the Aleutian Islands and the Mediterranean, shipwreck imaging in Thunder Bay, Cortez’s treasure in Veracruz, and searching for evidence of Noah’s deluge in the Black Sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.