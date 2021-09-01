Chesapeake Forum presents ‘Sea Turtles and Chesapeake Fishing’

EASTON — Chesapeake Forum begins the Fall 2021 session with this single session course from Dr. Sharika D. Crawford, Ph.D. “Sea Turtles and Chesapeake Fishing: Lessons in Sustainability” draws upon the history of turtle fishing in the small islands and coastal communities of the greater Caribbean from the late 1800s to the late 1900s and how it relates to the sustainability of fishing the Chesapeake Bay.
The lecture will highlight how three factors led to a seismic decline in the turtle fishery: overhunting and capture of Caribbean Sea turtles, rise of environmentalism and, efforts to conserve sea turtles through international legislation. The turtle fishing history raises interesting questions about sustainability and best practices about conservation versus protection and the cautionary note this provides for the sustainability of fishing the Chesapeake Bay. It is highly recommended to read the book “The Last Turtlemen of the Caribbean: Waterscapes of Labor, Conservation, and Boundary Making” (available on Amazon, Bookshop.org, or Barnes & Nobles). Choose between Zoom class or recorded, Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., $10.
Crawford is professor of history at the United States Naval Academy. Currently, she holds the Admiral Jay L. Johnson Professorship in Leadership and Ethics. She is the author of numerous articles and the 2020 book “The Last Turtlemen of the Caribbean: Waterscapes of Labor, Conservation, and Boundary Making” from the University of North Carolina Press. To register for this class or to find the list of Fall classes visit the website at chesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.