EASTON — Chesapeake Forum offers a helpful guide for “Talking with Your Doctor,” with Marion Donahue. Do you sometimes leave your doctor’s office and then realize that you forgot to mention something important? Were you reluctant to discuss an important topic because you felt unprepared? This course helps to know what questions to ask, and other practical tips related to health care.
Based on a National Institute on Aging publication, “Talking with your Doctor,” this course will serve as a guide for how to talk with your doctor, how to prepare for your appointment, your participation in decisions related to your care, and other practical tips to help a person navigate the health care system. Each participant will receive a copy of the NIA publication.
This hybrid course takes place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 3. Cost: $10. Participants may attend in-person at the Easton YMCA, by Zoom, or recording. To register for this class, visit www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Donahue is a registered nurse with a master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Simmons College in Boston. Her prior work experience includes emergency room nursing and acute care nursing, followed by a 30-year career in the home health care field where she held senior and executive level positions in both for-profit and nonprofit companies in the northeast.
Donahue and her husband moved to Easton from the Boston area in 2014. She has been a member of the Talbot County Commission on Aging since 2015 and is a founder and former board member of the Maryland Community for Life-Talbot.
Donahue enjoys traveling, birding, nature and life-long learning.
