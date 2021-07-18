The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center (ChesMRC) is offering scholarships to students who can demonstrate financial need to realize their post-secondary academic dreams.
The scholarships are available to current undergraduates and high school seniors. Preference will be given to students who are the first in their family to go to college. Each scholarship is subject to a $10,000 limit. The funds may be used for tuition, fees, and education-related expenses.
To be eligible, applicants must satisfy the following criteria:
• Have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
• Be in good academic and disciplinary standing at their current school or college.
• Demonstrate unmet financial need
How To Apply
Applicants must submit a completed application form by either mailing or hand delivering it to ChesMRC, 333 Dover St. Easton MD 21601. The application must include the following documents:
• Transcript from the applicant’s current or most recently attended high school (secondary school), college, or university.
• 2019 and 2020 Federal Tax Filings of parents and applicant.
• Amount of financial aid currently available and description of shortfall
• Two references who are not a family member.
• A 200-250 word essay that answers one of the following:
• What is the goal of my college experience and why I chose this path?
• If I could do one thing with my life to make the world better, what would it be? Why?
3. If I could change one aspect of our country, what would it be, and why is this important?
Only complete applications with all required supporting materials that are received by the published deadline will be considered by the Scholarship Application Evaluation Committee.
Please direct any questions to Victoria Gomez at victoria@chesmrc.org.
Deadlines:
Complete applications for scholarship awards for the Fall 2021 semester must be submitted by Aug. 12, 2021. Finalists will be notified by Aug. 17, 2021.
Applications for Winter semester 2022 must be submitted by Nov. 15, 2021. Finalists will be notified by Jan. 15, 2022.
Award Guidelines for
Academic Scholarships
To be eligible for a scholarship payment, all applicants must provide written proof of enrollment in the program for which a scholarship is sought before the funds are released. Proof of enrollment must be sent directly to ChesMRC from the college or university at which the applicant plans to use the scholarship. This generally takes the form of a letter from the registrar’s office. Instructions for submission of proof of enrollment will be provided to successful applicants.
Notice of Academic
Scholarship Award
Initial notice to scholarship finalists will be sent via email to the address provided on the application.
ChesMRC will ask for final enrollment verification and educational records release documents. The scholarship is not officially awarded until finalists return the required documents.
Final notice of awarded scholarships will be sent to each finalist via email and postal mail, where possible, after verification is complete.
