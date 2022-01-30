EASTON — The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center is excited to welcome four new members of the community to its Board of Directors. Christina Acosta, Curt Reinstma and Alan Silverstein were all voted in at the annual meeting of the Board in December, and Tracie Thomas was selected earlier in the year.
Tracie Thomas is an Eastern Shore native and serves as the vice president of customer services for Easton Utilities, where she has worked for 21 years. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant. Her other volunteer activities include Waterfowl Festival, Junior Achievement and the Mid-Shore Community Band as a clarinetist and board member. She lives in Easton. Thomas’ financial acumen and her many connections in the community make her a valuable contributor to the Board, they said.
Christina Acosta lives in Easton and is originally from Texas, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of San Antonio. She has worked as a writer for schools as well as various newspapers and magazines in both Texas and Maryland, including most recently, the Star Democrat. She is currently the communications manager for the Talbot County Free Library. Acosta is bilingual and has worked in the Hispanic community previously, which will make her invaluable to the organization.
Curt Reintsma grew up on a farm in Montana. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Texas/Austin, and a Master’s in Agricultural Economics from University of Wisconsin/Madison. He now lives in Oxford. Reintsma is a former Senior Foreign Service Officer with USAID, and an international development executive with experience in Africa, Washington and worldwide. Reintsma served as a Board member for Advancing Girls Education/Africa, and on the national Advisory Council of the Sustainable Coffee Challenge. His international experience will provide a helpful perspective for ChesMRC’s initiatives.
Alan Silverstein currently serves the Town of Easton as the councilmember of Ward 1. He was an Association Executive for 38 years, 20 of those as prresident and CEO of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. Silverstein has held many leadership positions in local and state organizations. He was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the Maryland Alcohol and Tobacco Commission in 2021. Silverstein has a B.S. in Secondary Education from Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota.
His background will be instrumental in ChesMRC’s decision-making in the future.
Board President Harvey Zendt said, “All of these new members are extremely active and dedicated members of our community. Their knowledge of the area, combined with their diversity of life experiences, are integral to furthering ChesMRC’s mission. We are excited to bring their expertise to our organization.”
Founded in November 2012, ChesMRC empowers people from different cultures to become successful and engaged members of our community by facilitating their access to educational and informational programs. Since its inception, ChesMRC has provided services to more than 5,000 Immigrants in Talbot and surrounding counties.
