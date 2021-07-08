CHESTERTOWN — The Chester River Chorale has announced that the board and artistic leadership has formally decided to resume activities for the fall 2021 semester.
According to a news release, the chorale will offer the 22nd presentation of “A Chester River Holiday” on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown.
The board and leadership of the Chester River Chorale are so happy to be able to bring this beloved local tradition back to life. This will also be the final performance for the Chester River Chorale’s longtime Artistic Director Doug Cox, who is retiring.
The chorale’s first full rehearsal will be the evening of Monday, Sept. 13, and every Monday thereafter.
The chorale will be rehearsing at the home of Minary’s Dream Alliance, a nonprofit community service organization located at the former Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post on Morgnec Road near Chestertown.
Thanks to generous community support, the Chester River Chorale has secured a donation of a high-quality piano that will be available for rehearsals and Minary’s Dream Alliance programs, the release states.
New and returning members are welcome to join the chorale.
The chorale is an all-volunteer, non-auditioned community chorus whose informal motto is “Sing for joy!”
If you love to sing in church, in the car, or in the shower, the Chester River Chorale hopes that you will consider joining. The ability to read music is helpful, but neither expected nor required.
Please note that all participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Email info@chesterriverchorale.org with any questions. Visit www.chesterriver chorale.org for more information.
