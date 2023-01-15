Chestertown Angel Tree

Chestertown team members with over 75 gifts for local children and disabled adults. Pictured front row from left: Sherrie Hill, Clinical Nurse Coordinator for Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation; Sandy Prochaska, ED/Inpatient Nurse Manager; Ronnie Turner, Environmental Services. Back row from left: Randy Bozarth, Facilities Management; Bobbie Jo Trossbach, ED Clinical Coordinator; Jeff Curl, Facilities Management; Donald Green, Radiology Administration/Senior Holiday Motivation Team Lead.

 Courtesy of UMSRH

CHESTERTOWN — The Chester River Health Foundation sponsored its annual Angel Tree on which “holiday wishes” were hung for children in the foster care programs for Kent and Queen Anne’s counties and Kent Center, which provides services for adults who have developmental disabilities.

