Chestertown team members with over 75 gifts for local children and disabled adults. Pictured front row from left: Sherrie Hill, Clinical Nurse Coordinator for Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation; Sandy Prochaska, ED/Inpatient Nurse Manager; Ronnie Turner, Environmental Services. Back row from left: Randy Bozarth, Facilities Management; Bobbie Jo Trossbach, ED Clinical Coordinator; Jeff Curl, Facilities Management; Donald Green, Radiology Administration/Senior Holiday Motivation Team Lead.
CHESTERTOWN — The Chester River Health Foundation sponsored its annual Angel Tree on which “holiday wishes” were hung for children in the foster care programs for Kent and Queen Anne’s counties and Kent Center, which provides services for adults who have developmental disabilities.
All gifts were donated by team members of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and the Chester River Health Foundation. Some of the wishes included basic needs such as clothes and winter coats – and of course, toys.
“This program provided meaningful gifts to Kent County’s neediest children during the holiday season,” said Mattie Meehan, Family Services Supervisor, Kent County Department of Social Services. “Each child in foster care had a memorable, happy Christmas thanks to the generosity and dedication of the foundation and UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s team members who made this program possible.”
“The enthusiasm for participating in the Angel Tree program was overwhelmingly evidenced by the nearly 80 presents that were donated this year,” said Dennis Welsh, Vice President, Rural Health Transformation and Executive Director, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. “The generosity of our team is heartwarming to all of us and truly touched the lives of those who might otherwise go without a specially-selected holiday gift. Our team members are part of this community and feel privileged to help out.”
