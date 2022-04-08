Hannah Randall Henry lived to the age of 107, and she served for more than 36 years as church secretary for Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Ridgely. She will be honored with the renaming of Ridgely’s Chicken Bridge Road to Hannah Henry Way Saturday, April 8.
RIDGELY — Members of the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church know Hannah Randall Henry’s name well. She first joined the church in 1936, serving as church secretary and many other roles for more than 36 years. Soon, her name will literally be put on the map to honor her lifetime of service in the county.
Chicken Bridge Road, which runs behind Trinity AME Church, will be officially renamed to Hannah Henry Way following a resolution adopted by the County Commissioners of Caroline County. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, an unveiling event will be held in the area of the church.
In addition to her decades with the church, Henry was a teacher in the Caroline County Public School system beginning in a one-room schoolhouse in Pinetown in 1934. When public schools were integrated, she was the first Black teacher assigned to the all-white Ridgely Elementary School, where she worked until she retired in 1975.
Honored as a lifetime citizen of Ridgely, Henry devoted her time to many other community efforts including the Caroline County Library, the NAACP and the Caroline County Retired Teachers Association.
Trinity AME Church hosted a celebration for Henry’s 100th birthday in 2013, and she lived to the age of 107. She died Jan. 21, 2021 in the care of her niece in Philadelphia.
