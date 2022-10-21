Children’s author Cindy Freland will be at the OysterFest events at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Story times are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
Kids can learn about the Chesapeake Bay, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and wildlife in the regional watershed.
Freland has written several books to help children learn about the Bay, its wildlife. and how they help the economy of Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, and New York.
Freland’s books include 20-minute, fun, educational stories about a crab, a jellyfish, an oyster, an osprey, a honey bee, and more, for children from 3-10 years old. Each story in the ten-book series includes facts about the creatures, the bay, and the bridge.
The author reads her stories and teaches children about the bay animals in one-hour presentations at local community centers, museums, bookstores, gift shops, schools and camps in Maryland locations around the bay.
Freland was an entrepreneur and an adjunct professor, teaching adult business classes, at Anne Arundel Community College and Prince George’s Community College.
Freland has a passion for children and nature, having raised two daughters, teaching arts and crafts at a daycare center, and caring for pets throughout her lifetime. She has written on subjects including Facebook for business, how to become a virtual assistant, and 26 ways to use mud. She decided to expand her experience by writing children’s books about the Chesapeake Bay.
