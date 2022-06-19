EASTON — The seventh annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival kicked off the Talbot County Free Library Summer Reading Program on Saturday, June 11.
An estimated 1,000 guests showed up at the Easton Library branch to listen to keynote speakers Carole Boston Weatherford and Bryan Collier showcase their books. Flying Cloud Booksellers and Bluepoint Hospitality were sponsors for the event and provided an estimated 300 book vouchers for children who registered for the summer reading program.
“For the past seven years, the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival has evolved into an event that has impacted the children of the Eastern Shore. We have given families attending the opportunity not only to enjoy a wide variety of books and illustrations but also raise awareness of some of the local community resources that make Talbot County whole,” said Christina Acosta, communications manager at the Talbot County Free Library, during the program.
Love that Jazz Band started the event on a high note with their performance in the library’s meeting room. Other authors who attended CCBF included David Owen Bell, Melanie Conklin, Lee Harper, Michael Rex, Diane Salerni, Nancy Viau, Ginger Park, Frances Park, Joan Waites, and Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival Co-Founder Timothy Young.
Community partners who joined this event included the Academy of Art Museum, Critchlow Adkins, Imagination Library, Judy Center, Shorerivers, Talbot County Public Schools, Friends of the Talbot County Free Library, and the YMCA. Inside the library, families had the opportunity to enjoy a balloon station, a 3D printing station, book making, sign up for the summer reading program, and visit a pop-up book display.
For more information about registering for the Oceans of Possibility! Summer reading program or the adult summer reading program, visit www.tcfl.org.
