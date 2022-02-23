DENTON — If you are a high school or home school senior whose parent or guardian is a member or employee of Choptank Electric Cooperative, you are eligible to apply and compete for the Choptank Electric Trust Scholarship which is distributed by the Choptank Electric Trust Board, a 501(c)(3) organization. Applicants must be entering a post-high school educational institution or technical/trade school as a freshman in the fall of 2022.
The Choptank Electric Trust Board distributes nine $2,000 scholarships every May and scholarship recipients are selected based on a combination of the following criteria:
• Financial need
• Academic achievement
• Extracurricular and community activities
• References
• Personal essay
The required essay should be limited to two typed, double-spaced pages on the following topic: “Why I have chosen to continue my education and how this scholarship will assist me.”
Reference letters are required. Letters may be from school administrators, teachers, civic leaders, clergy or neighbors. Please limit to three references. Letters may not be submitted from relatives. The Academic Information section of the application must be completed by your guidance counselor or other appropriate school official.
Submit the completed application to: Choptank Electric Trust Scholarship, Attn: Trust, P.O. Box 426, Denton, MD 21629.
Incomplete applications will not be considered. The application must be postmarked no later than, or hand-delivered to the Denton or Salisbury office, by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
For additional information and the application, call 1-877-892-0001, ext. 8660, or visit the website at www.choptankelectric.coop and under Member Benefits, click on Scholarships.
