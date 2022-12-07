Choptank Health brings wellness programs to BAAM

From left: Choptank Community Health System CEO Sara Rich, BAAM Director of Instruction, Academic Support and Community Wellness Dr. James Bell, and BAAM Executive Director Dina Daly at the BAAM campus in Easton. Choptank Health and BAAM are partnering to help address students’ physical and mental health needs through monthly educational sessions.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Choptank Community Health System is partnering with Building African American Minds as a participant in BAAM’s “Your Wellness Matters” program to help address students’ physical and mental health needs through monthly educational sessions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.