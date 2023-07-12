DENTON — Choptank River Yacht Club is more than just a boating club — it’s a community of generous folks who like to have a good time. On Saturday, June 17, members held a Cornhole for CASA Tournament to benefit CASA of Caroline, a local nonprofit organization that advocates for children in foster care.
“We wanted to hold a fun event for our members that would also benefit the community,” said Megan Gray, CRYC Secretary and one of the tournament organizers. “We discussed it at our activities planning meeting in May, and Dave Keller, our activities chairperson, suggested CASA.”
“I know CASA, and I know the great work they do here in Caroline County,” Keller said. “Their mission to advocate for kids in foster care — kids who’ve been abused and/or neglected — it’s something I know our members want to support. And of course, Cornhole for CASA just has a nice ring to it!”
“We are so grateful to Choptank River Yacht Club, and its members for choosing to support CASA with this fun event,” said Amy Horne, executive director at CASA of Caroline. “It is vital for a child in foster care to have a CASA volunteer guiding and supporting them as they navigate the trauma of experiencing abuse and/or neglect at the hands of a family member, removed from their homes and placed in foster care. A CASA volunteer is essential in providing advocacy, consistency and guidance to our most vulnerable children and youth. So many of these kids have not had a reliable adult presence in their lives and to have a CASA volunteer stand by their side through thick and thin is priceless.”
Horne continued, “This tournament helped us raise much-needed operating funds and also helps us stay connected to the community and encourage others to get involved. CASA’s staff and board of directors are deeply grateful for CRYC’s efforts to help us ‘Change a Child’s Story.’”
Twenty-five teams played in the cutthroat tournament with Loren Cohee and Bryan Gray coming out the winners. Second place went to Luke Taylor and Kim Smith, while Dee Butler and Bob Sams took third. All of the winners, including the winner of the 50/50 raffle, donated their prizes back to the event.
The prizes from the cornhole tournament were put into the evening’s live auction, emceed by Denton Police Chief George Bacorn. Participants dined on pit beef and turkey prepared by CRYC griller extraordinaire, Jeff Wright.
Organizers said the event was a huge success, raising $3,000 to benefit CASA of Caroline.
CASA of Caroline is currently accepting applications for the CASA Fall Training Class, scheduled to begin in early October. Learn more or sign up to become a volunteer at www.carolinecasa.org.
