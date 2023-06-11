STEVENSVILLE — During the Boy Scouts of America Troops 495 and 496 Courts of Honor on May 23, several adults were recognized, along with the Scouts, for their accomplishments and commitment to area youth in the Scouting program. Among them was Will Koch, who was named Scoutmaster of the Year.
Koch achieved Eagle Scout rank in his youth as a member of Troop 278, sponsored by Kent Island American Legion Post 278 in Stevensville and, as an adult, has continued to give back to the Scouting program that he said has been a blessing in his own life.
Those who achieve Eagle rank are all encouraged to continue in Scouting as adults in any way they can throughout their lives, officially or unofficially. Koch has done that, with amazing results.
In 2020, just before the pandemic began, Koch, with the support of his wife, Anne, became Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 496, the first all-female BSA Troop in the area. Through his experiences as a Scout, Koch provided leadership to get the all-girls troop rolling “full speed ahead.”
The Scouting program, now open to girls 11 to 18, called for the same requirements and regulations for advancement under Koch’s leadership. In 2021, Troop 496 recognized its first ever female Eagle Scout, Jenna Scalia, also the first female Eagle Scout on the Eastern Shore. That year, Troop 496 was awarded the District Chairman’s Cup as outstanding Troop of the Year.
It was noted by the District that Troop 496, originally sponsored by Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576 in Stevensville, continued to meet during the pandemic shut down. However, it did not meet indoors. Scouts met outdoors, under the Elks sheltered, open air pavilion. They followed CDC protocols for safety, and even during the mild winter of 2020-2021, the girls came dressed appropriately, as if they were on a winter campout, to have the meetings. The troop continued to be active, and advancements were made by the girls. This was all done under Koch’s leadership and guidance.
The number of female Eagle Scouts within Troop 496 has continued to grow, as several more have advanced since then, and several more are within reach of achieving the coveted rank of Eagle very soon, including the Koch’s two daughters, Siena, and Nora. The Koches’ oldest child, their son Aiden, has already achieved Eagle as a member of Troop 278, Will’s old troop.
The Koches have both been active not only in Troop 496, but also in Troop 278. Will served as committee chair for three years, before moving on to become assistant scoutmaster there.
Earlier this year, Koch was asked if he would consider becoming scoutmaster of Troop 495. He responded he would, but he wasn’t giving up being scoutmaster of Troop 496, of which his daughters have been members.
He said, “I do this (being involved in Scouting) because I got so much out of the Scout program when in my youth. I know how Scouting is supposed to work. I want all the Scouts to learn what I learned and have the same opportunities I had.”
Anne agreed, saying, “I think everyone who wants to get married should marry an Eagle Scout. And after being involved as an adult leader for the past several years, and seeing the girls advance, I think the girls should also become Eagle Scouts. What they’re learning will last them a lifetime in the most positive ways!”
Choptank District Chairman Brad Lundberg, who has been an adult Scout leader for more than 35 years, said, “Will is such an outstanding person, who’s doing so much for the community. He’s just awesome! I think the world of him and his family.” He noted all of the Koch’s six children are involved in Scouting.
Lundberg said, “I don’t know anyone who’s taken on leading two troops at the same time, but he knows what he’s doing, and how the program is supposed to work. He’s helping those kids stand up and be good citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.