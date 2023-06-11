Will Koch named Scoutmaster of the Year

Choptank Scouting District Chairman Brad Lundberg, left, is shown with 2023 Scoutmaster of the Year Will Koch and his family. Koch is scoutmaster of both Boy Scouts of America Troop 495 (all boys), and Troop 496 (all girls) on Kent Island. With Koch are his wife, Assistant Scoutmaster Anne Koch, daughters, Bear Cub Scout Gianna Koch, Life Scout Nora Koch, Life Scout Seina Koch, Tenderfoot rank cousin Reilly Courtemanche, Eagle Scout Palm recipient Aiden Koch, who’s earned 77 merit badges, and cousin and new Scout Ava Courtemanche.

 PHOTO BY DOUG BISHOP

STEVENSVILLE — During the Boy Scouts of America Troops 495 and 496 Courts of Honor on May 23, several adults were recognized, along with the Scouts, for their accomplishments and commitment to area youth in the Scouting program. Among them was Will Koch, who was named Scoutmaster of the Year.

