CAMBRIDGE — The Christ Church Cambridge Concert Series will present Beau Soir Trio with flute, harp and viola at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Beau Soir is touted for their innovative sound and novel instrumentation which has delighted audiences since 2007. Including two members of the National Symphony Orchestra, the trio offers a unique concert experience that differs from a traditional chamber concert.
Beau Soir enjoys performing lyrical music from both traditional and living composers including award-winning composers for each season. The group was founded by harpist Michelle Lundy and performs regularly at venues and at acclaimed concert series in the D.C. and Baltimore area including the Kennedy Center.
Known for their exciting performance style and diverse programming, this ensemble continues to attract a strong fan base through its performances and unique audience interaction which includes background, historical information, and descriptions of performance techniques. Beau Soir Ensemble’s goal is to make classical music accessible and enjoyable inspiring a new generation of music lovers.
Christ Church is located at the corner of High and Church streets in Cambridge. Parking is behind the church. Tickets are $10 at the door with students admitted free. Masks required. For information, call the church at 410-228-3161.
