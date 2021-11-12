CAMBRIDGE — The community, sponsors, participants, dogs and volunteers all helped make this year’s Fun Dog Show a howling success, according to Christ Episcopal Church event organizers.
Parade grand marshal was Yankee, a piebald dachshund, with owner Leslie Baker, long time participants of the Fun Dog Show. Best in show was Sadie, and her crew, led by Joey Collins.
Sailwinds Park provided a venue that was enjoyed by puppies and people. It was a perfect day for bringing the four-legged friends in their creative, beautiful and sometimes funny, costumes to compete in the fun categories.
Highlights of the day included Master of Ceremonies Sen. Addie Eckhardt, who did the honors of announcing the participants and supplying running commentary that entertained the crowd all afternoon. Pets on Wheels and Baywater Animal Rescue, which will receive a portion of the proceeds from the dog show, were on hand to educate about rescue dogs and had dogs available for petting. Mystery dog, Cheryl Phillips, also created an atmosphere of smiles and fun. Photographer Janice Orlik, JanniMak Photography, took photos of the event and her online site has dog pictures for sale of puppy participants.
Category winners included:
Best Small: Stacey Jones with Kiara
Best Medium: Jill Dillon with Autumn
Best Large: Lori Gowers with Rudy
Best Costume, Small: Joey Collins with Sadie
Best Costume, Medium: Kathy Wise with Winston
Best Costume, Large: Stephanie Cooper with Teddy
Best Pair: Kathy Dawson with Princess Grace and Rosie
Most Obedient: Jill Dillon with Autumn
Best Heinz 57: Robert Gladney with Basil
Best Senior: Claire Bozman with Layla
Cutest, Small: Laura King with Hanna
Cutest, Medium: Katelin McConkey with Nugget
Cutest, Large: Cathy Smith with Scarlet
Best Trick: Ruth Renkenberger with Charlie
Best Facial Characteristic: Katelin McConkey with Nugget
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.